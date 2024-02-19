Donald Trump has taken a new step after the fine of 355 million dollars that a New York court imposed on him last Friday for lying about his assets. Showing off his role as a businessman, the former US president and leading Republican leader ahead of the November presidential elections, has implemented a new way of making money thanks to his supporters: launching his own sneaker brand called Trump Sneakers.

During a sneaker conference held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Sneaker Con, Trump took advantage of his appearance at the event to promote his foray into this especially popular market in the United States. As detailed in the website created for the launch of your brand of footwear, the Republican will offer three different types of sneakers and two perfumes.

The star product that has garnered the most attention has been a limited edition of 1,000 units called Never Surrender (never give up in Spanish) that had a price of $399 for each pair of these sneakers. Gold in color, Converse style, a “T” on the tongue and with an American flag on the heel (the part that covers the ankle), the Never Surrender They were sold out just one day after their release. With a cheaper price and without limit, Trump sells the T-Red Wave for $199, red sneakers with white soles and again with the “T”, the American flag and the number 45 alluding to his presidency, as well as the model Potus 45very similar and of similar price to the T-Red Wave but in white.

Currently, Forbes estimates Trump's wealth at about $2.6 billion. Most of it is due to real estate assets located in New York, a region that is the heart of his business emporium and where now, after last Friday's ruling, You will not be able to run any company for the next three years.

Throughout his career as a businessman, Trump has suffered bankruptcies and has promoted lines of business that were not well received, such as his own brand of vodka or an airline called Trump Shuttle. “I've been wanting to do this for a long time,” said the Republican candidate in reference to the launch of the sneaker brand. “I think it's going to be a great success,” he added. For now, only with those already sold out Never SurrenderTrump has earned $399,000.

The money he gets from the sneakers will be useful to Donald Trump who faces two major challenges that threaten to leave the billionaire without liquidity. On the one hand, he has the electoral campaign ahead of him for the November elections and on the other, he faces a series of judicial processes, including four criminal charges from which he must defend himself. The first of them arrives soon. The trial will be on March 25 for the case Stormy Daniels, in which he is accused of having bought the silence of a porn actress with black money in order not to harm her political career.

