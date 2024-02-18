PHILADELPHIA. Donald Trump launches the first footwear with his brand, high-top sneakers in gold lamé with the American flag on the back above his initial (T), sold as “The Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399. The tycoon took the opportunity of the “Sneaker Con”, a gathering that calls itself the “greatest sneaker show on Earth”, hosted at the Philadelphia Convention Center, where he was greeted by the whistles of the protesters and the applause of his fans.

The new sneakers are available on a new website that also sells Trump-branded 'Victory47' cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle. The website claims to have no connection with the former president's campaign, even though the staff of the Republican frontrunner for the White House promoted its appearance in online posts. The site, however, claims to be operated by Cic Ventures, a company that Trump said he owned in his 2023 financial filing. A company with a similar name, Cic Digital, owns digital trading cards NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, featuring him in a series of cartoon-style images, including an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.





The new commercial initiative comes in the aftermath of ruling in New York civil trial in which he was ordered to pay $355 million for tax fraudfor inflating the value of assets and obtaining better conditions from banks and insurance companies.