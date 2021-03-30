Former US President Donald Trump launched an official website as a platform for his supporters to communicate with them and review his time in the White House.

The homepage of 45Office.com displays many photos of Trump with various personalities such as his wife Melania, members of the military and international leaders, all of which were taken on several occasions during his presidency.

“Donald J. Trump’s office is committed to preserving the wonderful legacy of the Trump administration while giving a boost to America’s agenda first,” read a message on the home page.

It includes a section “Who Are We?” The site includes a summary of 850 words about Trump’s presidency and highlights what the former president referred to often as his greatest achievements, such as energy and border security, strengthening NATO and other international alliances, as well as his management to confront the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, said in an interview with Fox News this month that Trump would launch a social media platform within two to three months.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms suspended Trump accounts after the Capitol attack on January 6.