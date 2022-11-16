New campaign, old lies. At the age of 76, Donald Trump officially launched himself into the presidential race last night, although de facto he began campaigning the day after he left the White House in 2020. The magnate who won the presidency from Hillary Clinton without getting more votes than her, he survived two impeachment trials and perhaps fomented an insurrection against the Capitol to undo his rival’s victory, he has never gotten over the trauma of losing power.

Seven years have passed since in June 2015 he descended the escalator of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on the arm of his wife Melania, whipping up hatred against immigration as a campaign weapon. The announcement last night (three in the morning in Spain) at his residence in Palm Beach (Florida) was much more conciliatory. If he then sought outrage headlines, which got him some $2,000 worth of free publicity, he now knows he needs to build a coalition of voters so there’s no repeat of the 2020 defeat.

They all fit under his umbrella, he said in his new ad. “Our country is in a horrible situation, we are in big trouble so this is not a task for a conventional politician or candidate, but for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and spirit of the American people,” he intoned. Whites, Hispanics, Asians, and African Americans. Anyone who is “angry with what is happening in the country” has a place in the coalition, which promises to restore “respect and dignity” to the Police. From this it can be deduced that he will exploit the issue of citizen and border insecurity, as the candidates he has defended in the mid-term elections have done.

Trump addressed his supporters from his Florida mansion, in a carefully prepared stage /



afp



According to him, the press has misled the results, although he warned that yesterday was not the time to mess with it. “In such an elegant place, I am going to be very elegant and you are not going to hear me use the media term ‘fake news,'” he said conciliatory on a stage set up in the ballroom of his mansion. Proof that the results of the elections, in which he has sponsored hundreds of deniers of his defeat to occupy key positions, have not yielded the 98.6% success that is attributed, is that the legislators of his party found excuses for not accompany you in the launch of your campaign.

In fact, not even their children were present. Ivanka Trump announced in a statement that she “loves her father” but she has chosen this time not to get involved in politics to take care of her family. Donald Trump Jr. claimed to have missed a plane, and his daughter Tiffany, who did not participate in his previous presidency, is on her honeymoon. Only Eric, whom comedians always paint as a goofball, was sitting in the front row with the faithful Melania and Barron, the son of the tycoon, who at 16 is already over two meters tall and stood out from the audience.

stuck in the past



Trump is so toxic that even the Fox network did not fully broadcast his speech live, which lasted more than an hour. With all the former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, commentator and follower of the Republican leader, considered his speech “brilliant” and assured that if he continues like this he will be “unbeatable”, inside and outside the party. His former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, observed that if the Republican primaries are very crowded, the former president’s 35% loyalists guarantee him the nomination by dividing the remaining vote among the candidates, despite the fact that in the polls the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis takes twenty points from him in a hypothetical duel. Mulvaney is not one of his loyalists, but one of those who ask to make way for “a generational change.”

On the contrary, Trump remains stuck in the past and devoted a good part of his speech to mocking President Biden, whom he does not forgive for defeat, and whom he blames for having “ruined” the country. He vows to regain glory, respect, and even world peace to make America “a great and glorious nation” again. “Now we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences, who confuses the name of the country he is going to with that of another one that is on a different continent and who is bringing us to the brink of nuclear war, which was a concept unimaginable just two years ago.”

With him, however, who ended the caliphate of the Islamic State “in less than three weeks” the invasion of Ukraine would never have taken place, he assured. “The world was at peace and America was a prosperous country on its way to an incredible future.” The “fact-checking” departments of the media immediately went to work denying his emphatic statements, which have nothing to do with reality, but Trump knows very well that these corrections will not penetrate most of the media. the audience. ‘Trump 3.0’ is more seasoned and cunning, either because he is old or because he is a devil.

His potential rival, DeSantis, will not be able to announce his candidacy at least until he is sworn in as governor of Florida in January, which he just won last week, but the tycoon was in a hurry to present himself. Wrapped in the aura of a presidential candidate, he hopes to have some immunity from legal charges that are expected in the next two months for having interfered in the elections, among other causes. “I’m a victim,” he advanced. As proof of the price that must be paid to defend freedom, he showed his son Eric, who has had “more court summonses than any man in the history of the country,” he assured with his usual exaggeration. «You have all heard it, the great gaster Al Capone had many fewer. Billy the Kid, Jesse James…”

Trump is back. “Are you ready?” he prompted. “I also”.