The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Saturday the beginning of a “Decisive and forceful military action” Against the Hutí insurgency of Yemen in retaliation for its campaign of attacks against navigation in the Red Sea, and whose backdrop is, ultimately, a serious warning to Iran, the great power that supports Yemeni militiamen.

“Today I have ordered the United States Armed Forces to undertake A decisive and forceful military action Against Hutis terrorists in Yemen, who have fought a relentless campaign of piracy, violence and terrorism against US ships, aircraft and drones and other countries, “Trump announced in his account of their social Truth platform.

Yemeni local sources have confirmed the Arabiya chain to at least five explosions in the capital of the countrySaná, under the control of the insurgent movement for more than a decade.

The detonations have destroyed, according to these sources, a barracks of the movement in the Al Jarf neighborhood and have also reached the immediate vicinity of the airport, north of the capital. At the same time, US security sources have advanced to the newspaper The New York Times that bombings will be directed against “Dozens of objectives” under insurgency control.

According to the hutis, at least nine people have died and another nine have been injured. The Ministry of Health of the Hutis authorities has confirmed this balance to the informal agency of the insurgents, Saba, and has denounced that all victims are civilians.

“We will use one overwhelming lethal force until our goal is achieved, “said the president in his message.

“The hutis have blocked maritime transport in one of the most important river paths in the world, paralyzing vast strips of global trade and attacking the fundamental principle of the freedom of navigation, On which international trade depends.

“To all hutis terrorists: Your time has been exhausted and you have to stop attacks right nowotherwise hell will rain about you as you will have seen, “Trump has rise.

A warning towards Iran

Part of Trump’s message has been addressed to the authorities of Iran, the great international patron of the Yemeni insurgency. “Your support for huti terrorists must cease immediately”Trump has known, before demanding the Iranian government that “it stops threatening the American people and its president, and world maritime routes.”

“As you do: be careful, because The United States will make you responsible and we will not be friendly about it“Trump warned, who had been notifying Iran authorities for days to return to negotiations about their nuclear program. The sources of the sources of the New York Times They have confirmed that a good part of the intentions of this offensive are, indeed, a warning to the Iranian clerical estate.