Trump launches a new ultimatum to Hamas after confirming conversations with the Palestinian group: “or release all hostages or are dead”

New ultimatum from Donald Trump to Hamas to free the retained Israelis. The US president has threatened the Islamist group to unleash a “hell” if they do not

“You can choose. Release all hostages now, and not later, return the bodies of the people you have killed or have ended for you, ”Trump written in a post in Truth Social, which has concluded with:“ Release the hostages now or there will be a hell to pay later! ”





In case it was not enough, it has also expanded the intimidation of all the Gazatis, which from the attacks of Hamas of October 7, 2023 have been massacred by Israel or displaced from their homes. “To the people of Gaza: they are waiting for a beautiful future, but not if they have hostages. If you do, you are dead! Make an intelligent decision, ”Trump has written.

The threat of the US president to the Islamist group comes after this Wednesday the White House has confirmed that the United States maintains “conversations and discussions” with Hamas to reach a stop the fire in Gaza. This is something unpublished, since the United States had never directly talked with Hamas, which Washington considers a terrorist organization since 1997. The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, explained that conversations with Hamas are led by the presidential envoy for Hostages, Adam Boehler, and that they have taken place with the knowledge of Israel, which was consulted in this regard.

The president’s aggressive and hostile tone contrasts with the message that Leavitt sent about conversations with Hamas: “Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what is best for the US people is something that the president believes. It is an effort in good faith to do the right thing for the American people. ” The “good faith” of which the White House spokeswoman presumed seems to have exhausted in a matter of hours.

Trump, who had no scheduled public act, has launched the ultimatum to Hamas after having met on Wednesday with six Israeli hostages that were released as part of the first phase of the high -fire agreement. A fact that has confirmed the same president in his publication in Truth, where he has accused Hamas of being “sick and twisted” for still having the bodies of deceased hostages. Currently, Hamas keeps 59 hostages in Gaza. Israel’s defense forces have confirmed the death of 35, while Israeli intelligence services believe that 22 are still alive and the state of two is unknown.

“I am sending Israel everything you need to end the job; Not a single member of Hamas will be safe if he does not do what I say, ”said Trump, referring to the streamlining of approximately 4 billion dollars in military assistance to Tel-Aviv.

Since Trump came to power on January 20, he has already authorized about $ 12 billion in sales of foreign weapons to Israel, according to a statement sent by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. In this, Rubio stated that he had used the emergency authority. This is the second time in the last weeks that the Trump administration has applied this authority to quickly approve weapons sales to Israel without the Congress review. It is not about any novelty within the year and a half of the Israeli genicide in which more than 48,000 Palestinians have died. The former president Joe also also made use of this power on several occasions to accelerate the sale of weapons to his partner.

Ethnic cleaning

The threat of death against the Gazatí people is a new escalation in Trump’s endorsement to the ethnic cleaning plan that Israel wants to perpetrate. Less than a month ago the president already launched a first ultimatum to Hamas to release the hostages when the Islamist group decided to pause the deliveries. Now not only points to Hamas, but also puts the gazatís in the spotlight. The Palestinian population has become a real discomfort for Trump’s plans to turn Gaza into the new “Middle East Rivera.”

He has repeatedly insisted that the Palestinians must leave their homes and that they must be relocated to neighboring countries: Egypt and Jordan. An idea that both Arab countries have rejected. Trump’s response to the refusal was to cut the help Cairo and Aman, a tactic that has already put into practice with Ukrain to blackmail the country and force him to meet his designs.

The White House confirms that Trump is reconsidering the suspension of the aid to kyiv and the rare earth agreement

For their part, the heads of state of the Arab countries met on Tuesday in Egypt to present an alternative Gaza plan to Trump’s extractivist plans. The members of the Arab League rejected the forced displacement of the Gazatis and reaffirmed their right to remain in the coastal enclave.