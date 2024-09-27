Former president and current Republican presidential candidate donald trump announced this Thursday, September 26, a new line of luxury watches that sell for thousands of dollars each, adding to a list of products with their name.

Through a publication on his social network Truth Social, Trump announced this new line of watches, in which the most expensive ones sell for up to $100,000 each. “They’re really special,” the Republican said, suggesting they would be a good gift for next Christmas.

On the official site of their watches, you can see that They offer two models, the “Fight Fight Fight” and the “Tourbillon”. Each one has different colors and a unique serial number.

The “Fight Fight Fight” model is the cheapest, with a base price of US$499 in silver and red colors; while the gold one, of which only 1,000 copies were made, has a value of US$799. The other model, The “Tourbillon” is the most expensive, of which only 147 examples were manufactured.. You can choose between gold, gold and black and pink colors and each of them has a value of US$100,000since it is a luxury piece made of solid 18-karat gold, in addition to having 122 VS1 grade diamonds.

Other Trump brand products sold in the United States

Donald Trump not only sells watches with his name on themthe Republican also markets other products that fans can purchase. For example, in February 2024, the former president launched a model of sneakers called “Never Surrender High-Tops” that sell for US$399, as detailed. CBS Newsas well as a perfume called “Victory47” that sells for US$99. The name of the fragrance alludes to the fact that, if he wins the elections, he would be the 47th president of the United States.

But this is not all, Trump also sells silver coins with his face on one side and with the White House on the other along with the legend “In God we trust.” These pieces has a value of US$100 each.