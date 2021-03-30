Former US President Donald Trump launched a website to communicate with his supporters. The 45office.com portal became available on Tuesday, March 30th.

The former American leader’s office has pledged “to preserve the great legacy of the Trump administration while promoting America First and to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life to build a truly great future for America.”

The site contains information summarizing Trump’s work in the White House, as well as a page where supporters can send comments to the former president, request a personal greeting, or invite the politician and his wife, Melania, to attend the event.

Earlier, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller announced that the former head of state would launch his own social network in the next two to three months. He plans to attract tens of millions of users to his platform. “I think the social network will become the most popular and completely change the rules of the game. Everyone will wait and see what exactly President Trump is doing, ”the adviser said. He clarified that he could not provide any details, but said that Trump held meetings with several development teams.

Related materials

On January 9, Twitter indefinitely blocked Trump’s account due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” The former American leader was also banned from posting videos on YouTube, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump would be left without social media until the end of his presidential term. January 16, its pages in Facebook and Instagram suddenly thawed, but the last records there date from January 6th.

The blockages began after the riots that Trump supporters unleashed on January 6. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Senators and congressmen had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college voting, according to which Democrat Joe Biden was elected president. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.