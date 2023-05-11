Former US President Donald Trump, in a live interview on CNN news channel, has refused to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election and said he would pardon many of those convicted of their involvement in the storming of the Capitol on June 6 January 2021.

Trump made these statements, and many others, in a question and answer session hosted by CNN that also allows the public to ask questions. The ‘town hall’, as this type of event is called in the US, was at a university in New Hampshire, a state traditionally of great importance in the US presidential election, for which Trump is a candidate.

In the interview, Trump lashed out at the woman he sexually assaulted according to the judge. “What kind of woman meets someone and takes him upstairs and in minutes you’re there hankey panky playing in a fitting room? This is a made-up story.” A Manhattan jury ruled Tuesday that Trump is liable for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll. The former president must now pay her $5 million in damages. See also Sixty football supporters arrested after restless night in Tirana

Carroll stated that she was raped by Trump in 1996 in a fitting room of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, in the heart of New York. It wasn’t until years later that she came out with the story. Trump continues to deny the facts. Shortly after the jury’s verdict, the ex-president responded that he “don’t even know” Carroll and will appeal the decision.

Fake and made up

Also during thetown hallby CNN, Trump again claimed that he does not know the writer. “I swear on my children, I have no idea who this woman is,” he said. “This is a fake and fabricated story,” he said. “She’s a goofball.” The presidential candidate does not believe the affair will cost him voters. “My polls just came out and they went up,” he said firmly.

CNN presenter Kaitlan Collins – according to Trump “a nasty person” – confronted the former president with a comment he made in 2005 justifying the groping of women. “If you are a star, you can do it. You can actually do anything,” he said at the time. When Collins asked the ex-president to reverse the ruling, Trump refused. “I can’t take it back because it’s true,” he said. “It has been that way for millions of years. If you’re a famous person, if you’re a star. I’m not referring to myself, I’m talking about people who are famous, who are stars, who are rich and powerful.” See also Russian air supremacy could 'crush' Ukrainian military vehicles

Falsified elections

During the 70-minute interview, Trump once again called the 2020 election “rigged.” When asked by Collins if he would acknowledge losing to Joe Biden in 2020, he launched into a tirade. Annoyed by Collins’s rebuttals, he eventually called her an “annoying (“nasty‘) person’.

The ex-president further emphasized that he has urged Republican representatives in Washington to refuse to raise the US debt ceiling (the statutory maximum amount of debt the US government can take on) unless Biden’s Democrats agree to cuts . “I told the Republican congressmen, ‘If they don’t give you massive cuts, you have to bet on default,'” Trump said.

Pardon for Capitol stormers

Trump also refused to apologize for the deadly storming of the US Capitol. The ex-president reiterated his plan to pardon those involved if he regains the White House in 2024. “I tend to pardon many of them. I can’t say it for everyone, because a few of them probably crossed the line.” See also End of sanctions against Russia is part of peace talks with Ukraine, says Lavrov

On the war in Ukraine, Trump said that the Russian invasion would never have happened if he had been president. He also spoke out against the US’s billion-dollar aid to Ukraine, saying it does not “put an end to the killing and dying” and believes that Europe should provide the lion’s share of the aid. As president, Trump would end the war “within 24 hours” by negotiating with the warring parties, he finally claimed.

Former US President Donald Trump (76). © REUTERS



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: