Former supporters speak on the 2nd day of the Democratic National Convention, which will formalize Kamala’s campaign

Former White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump (Republican Party), Stephanie Grisham, stated that the former president “has no moral empathy”. Former supporters of the Republican will speak this Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2024) on the 2nd day of the Democratic National Convention, which will formalize Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“The Trump family has become my family. I spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s all at Mar-a-Lago. I’ve seen him when the cameras are off, behind closed doors, Trump mocking his supporters — he calls them basement dwellers.”declared Stephanie Grisham. “He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth”he completed.

Trump’s former secretary also said she was defending Vice President Kamala Harris for loving the United States more than the Republican Party. “[Estou] defending a Democrat and that’s because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote.”he said.

In addition to having worked as press secretary for the Trump administration, Stephanie served as chief of staff to the former president’s wife, Melania Trump.

In her speech, Grisham recalled the moment she stopped working with Trump, which occurred after she asked Melania Trump to condemn the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but was rejected by the first lady. According to her, this made her support the anti-Trump candidacy.

Another former Donald Trump supporter also spoke on the second day of the event. Kyle Sweetser said he will vote for the Democrat because she will leave the population “proud” to be Americans again.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she will make us proud to be Americans again.”he declared.