New details about the affair surrounding secret service documents owned by Donald Trump are becoming known. Tape recordings prove Trump knew exactly what he was doing.

New Jersey – In the orbit of donald trump it seems to be the norm to eavesdrop on the person you are talking to. Now, new tapes have emerged showing the US President openly admitting to having documents classified as secret by the US Department of Defense. That reported in the USA exclusively the news channel CNN. Other US media confirmed the existence and content of the tape recordings from their own sources.

But the recordings prove even more: Donald Trump knew that he should not have possessed the documents classified as secret by the Pentagon. Rather, he was aware that he should have handed in the documents after leaving the White House. This, in turn, could undermine Trump’s argument that he previously released any material found on him after leaving office – i.e. lifted the secrecy of the documents.

Details on the tape recordings of Donald Trump

Trump’s recordings are loud CNN from the summer of 2021, i.e. after Trump’s time in the White House and after taking office Joe Biden. Both the news channel and the newspaper New York Times report that the recordings were made at a meeting between Trump and several people. The meeting is said to have taken place at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. They came together to help Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows write his memoirs.

Trump is said to be heard on the recordings saying he would like to pass on a document, but he knows that as a former president he cannot. The document is said to be a letter outlining a possible US attack on Iran. Trump is said to have spoken to those present about Iran for around two minutes.

FBI raids Donald Trump’s Florida home

In August 2022, the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home, the Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida. The investigators had confiscated numerous classified documents, some with the highest level of secrecy. Trump, who is currently in the process of nominating the republican applying for the US election in 2024 could have made himself liable to prosecution. A special investigator from the US Department of Justice is investigating the allegations. Trump himself describes it as a politically motivated witch hunt. (with dpa)