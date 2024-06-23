Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Donald Trump has chosen a running mate, but is keeping the suspense alive. It is possible that the name will be revealed in mid-July.

Washington, DC/Philadelphia – Former US President and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has, according to its own statements, made a decision on a vice-candidate for the US election in November – but this decision has not yet been made public.

When a reporter asked him if he had made a decision, Trump replied during an appearance in Philadelphia, “In my head, yes.” When asked if anyone knows his choice, he replied, “No, nobody knows.”

Donald Trump remains vague – Joe Biden runs again with Kamala Harris

Trump traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a campaign rally and stopped at a steakhouse where he was applauded by his supporters and also answered some questions from the press.

Trump, 78, plans to defeat the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden (81) in the presidential election in early November. Biden is running again with his current vice president Kamala Harriswhich however how he himself is struggling with poor popularity ratingsTrump, on the other hand, has left speculation open for months about who he will choose as his running mate.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a congregation meeting at a church in Detroit, Michigan on June 15, 2024. © Jim Watson/AFP

The vice president’s role is generally complex: it is the deputy’s job to praise and represent the president’s policies, while at the same time setting his own priorities without stealing the show. Donald Trump in particular would quickly become annoyed if someone stole the show from him – the ex-president is known to be reluctant to share fame and attention.

Who will be Trump’s running mate? Former critics of the ex-president are also in the running

On Saturday (June 22), Trump campaigned intensively. Before his trip to Philadelphia, he sought support at a meeting with politically influential evangelical Christians in Washington. Biden, on the other hand, spent the weekend at Camp David, the country residence of the US presidents near Washington, to prepare for the TV debate between him and Trump planned for Thursday.

Way clear for Trump: Haley withdraws from US primary campaign

Biden and Trump secured the required number of delegates early on for the nominating conventions in the summer, where they will be officially named presidential candidates. The nominating convention of the republican will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Then it could also be announced who will run alongside Trump for the Republicans.

For months, various names have been circulating about who Trump could bring to his side. It is unclear whether he will proceed strategically or whether he will choose someone who is absolutely loyal to him. The names of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Tim Scott are mentioned again and again. The governor of the US state of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, is also being discussed. Recently, former Trump critics Marco Rubio and JD Vance have also been given chances. (dpa/nak)