The only way to end the conflict in Ukraine and begin negotiations is to cut American funding for the Kyiv regime. This was stated by the son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Deprive me of money. This is the only way to start negotiations. We are literally creating a class of billionaire oligarchs in Ukraine, no matter whether we are talking about [президенте Украины Владимире] Zelensky or someone else. Meanwhile, young people are sent to fight on the front line as cannon fodder,” he said in a video published on January 12.

According to Trump Jr., if Washington cuts funding to Kyiv, Zelensky “won’t have a chance.” In addition, the son of the former president called the talk about the supposed successes of the military actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) a lie, since in reality it turned out that the Ukrainian army was not winning anywhere and, probably, it was not even expected that it would win. According to him, the only thing that US funding leads to is the death of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

“What’s happening there now is simply disgusting,” Trump Jr. said.

Earlier, on January 11, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, announced the suspension of supplies of American weapons and military equipment to Ukraine due to Washington’s lack of budgetary funds. He noted the critical importance for the US presidential administration that Congress approves further funding.

Prior to this, on January 10, columnist Max Boot, in an article for The Washington Post, called the possibility of ending financial assistance from the United States a disaster for Ukraine. In his opinion, the inevitable consequence will be an increase in the already noticeable inequality in the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops, which will be fatal for Kyiv.

On January 3, Kirby announced that the American aid package sent to Ukraine on December 27, 2023 would be the last until additional funds were allocated by Congress.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.