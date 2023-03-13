The son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. joked about the real reason for the bankruptcy of SVB and Signature banks. He published a meme on this topic on the social network Instagram (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) on Sunday, March 12.

Trump Jr. believes that the reason for the bankruptcy of the banks SVB and Signature was the wrong priorities in the policy of the financial institution.

“How do we regulate banks so that they are solvent? ethnic diversity. Climate. Interest risk hedging [того, кто предложил эту идею, выкидывают из окна]” he joked.

The US bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank became known on March 11. It was reported that the organization went bankrupt in less than two days. After the bank made an unsuccessful operation with securities, depositors began to withdraw funds sharply from their accounts.

The next day, it was reported that the US authorities were not considering buying out the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that the current situation is different from the financial crisis of 2008, when the government bailed out many banks to protect the country’s economy.

On the same day, former US President Donald Trump said that the United States is on the verge of a new Great Depression due to the fault of the current owner of the White House, Joe Biden. The president also announced his speech on protecting the American banking system. He also vowed to bring those involved in “this mess” to justice.

As hacker and crypto trader Petr Levashov, known as Peter Severa, commented to Izvestia, the bank had problems for quite some time. According to him, the organization has been experiencing a balance deficit for several months, but this has been hidden for a long time.