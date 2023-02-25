Ukraine is the new religion of Democrats in the United States, replacing COVID-19. This was announced on February 25 by the son of former US President Donald Trump Jr.

“Ukraine is the New Religion of the Left (His Eminence President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky) succeeding COVID-19 (His Eminence former senior medical adviser to the President of the United States Anthony Fauci) which has replaced global warming (High Priestess Greta Thunberg),” he wrote. in your Telegram.

Earlier in the day, The Economist wrote that Ukraine’s future looks uncertain due to a number of problems facing the West. The article notes that the United States decided to strengthen its authority through the Ukrainian conflict, as countries around the world have concluded that American power is on the decline.

On February 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke out against a temporary or immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as such a situation would allegedly play into the hands of Russia. At the same time, he urged members of the UN Security Council not to follow the “false equation calling on both sides to stop hostilities” or stop supporting Kyiv.

On the same day, it became known that Washington is allocating more than $10 billion to support the budget of Ukraine and its energy infrastructure. According to Blinken, the allocated funds are crucial for the Ukrainian side.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. As noted, the supplied military equipment will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will become a legitimate target for the RF Armed Forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.