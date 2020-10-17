Washington: US President Donald Trump has joked that if he loses the election on November 3 to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, then he will probably have to leave the country. According to The Hill News website, Trump said this during a publicity campaign in Macon, Georgia on Friday night.

Trump said, “I shouldn’t be joking because you know that fighting against the worst candidate in the history of presidential election politics puts pressure on me. Can you imagine if I lost? All my life, I What am I going to do? I am going to say that I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I would not like it at all. Maybe I have to leave the country? I don’t know. “

Trump has also given such a statement before

Reacting to Trump’s statement, the former Vice President said in a tweet, “I am Joe Biden and I approve this message.” This statement from Trump is similar to the statement he made last month at a rally in North Carolina, where he said, “If I lose to him (Biden), I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m Will never talk to you again. “

Even while campaigning in 2016, Trump said that if he loses the Republican nomination for the presidency, he will not be seen publicly.

Indian-American’s overwhelming support for Biden

A new survey has revealed that Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden is receiving tremendous support from the Indian-American community. At the same time, Kamla Harris, the Indian-origin candidate for the post of Vice President of the party, has increased the enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the wake of the election.

The survey reported that 72 percent of Indian-American voters said they planned to vote in support of Biden-Harris. President Donald Trump has only 22 percent support.

According to the 2016 Post-Election National Asian-American Survey, Biden is seeing a five percent decrease in support from Hillary Clinton’s 77 percent support in the 2016 presidential election. At the same time, Trump’s supporters have increased by six percent as compared to 16 percent in the last election.

