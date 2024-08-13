In an interview with Elon Musk, the former US president recalls an assassination attempt and jokes about a chart that would have “saved” him

Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump said that “illegal immigration saved his life” when recalling the assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. The statement was made in an interview with the owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, this Monday (Aug 12, 2024).

This wasn’t the first time Trump mentioned the US immigration chart, saying it “saved” his life. The data shows that there was a decline during the Republican’s term. According to him, the lowest point was during his last week in office.

During the July rally, as the former president turned his head to the right to show the crowd the graph, a bullet fired by Thomas Crooks grazed his right ear. The movement was considered vital to preventing the bullet from hitting the Republican directly and causing a more serious injury.

“It wasn’t pleasant at all. I didn’t know there was so much blood.”Trump said, describing the moment he realized he had been shot. He attributed his survival to a “miracle” and promised to return to Butler in October. “I think I’ll start with ‘as I was saying before I was interrupted’”he said, jokingly.

WARS

In the interview, Trump also criticized his likely Democratic opponent in the election, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden (Democrat), repeating the accusations he has made at his rallies.

The Republican again stated that, if he were in the White House, Hamas would not have attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“I had a good relationship with [Vladimir] Putin [presidente russo]. He respected me.”Trump said. He also stated that leaders of countries such as Russia and North Korea “love their countries” and would be a threat if Harris were president.