Former president says the former US ambassador to the UN cannot run for president because she is the daughter of immigrants

Former President of the United States donald trump has been making jokes with the name of the country's pre-candidate for president for the Republican Party Nikki Haley. In your profile on the social network Truth, Trump called her “Nimbra”.

Former US ambassador to the UN (United Nations) and former governor of South Carolina, the Republican is the daughter of an Indian immigrant couple. Her birth name is Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She began using the surname Haley after marrying Michael Haley in 1996.

Below is one of Trump's publications, in English:

In other publications, Trump also said that Haley could not hold the position of president of the country when she was born while her parents, according to him, were not yet US citizens in 1972.

However, the United States, like Brazil, attributes the right to citizenship according to the individual's place of birth – the jus soli (soil rights, in Portuguese). Nikki Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina.

The Republican's comments directed at the former governor of South Carolina are similar to those made about former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Obama's father is from Kenya, which is why opponents said he could not be president of the United States. He was born in Hawaii and his mother is also American.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Trump won the Republican primary in the state of New Hampshire on Tuesday (23 January 2024). Nikki Haley, came in 2nd place. She said her fight for the nomination “It's not over”.

On Sunday (21 January), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race and declared his support for Trump. On January 16, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy did the same.

The withdrawal of both candidates was announced after the results of the caucus of Iowa, in which Trump achieved the biggest victory in history for a Republican in the state, winning 98 of the 99 counties.

On February 3, it will be South Carolina voters' turn to go to the polls for the caucuses. The state was governed by Nikki Haley from 2011 to 2017 and has a tradition of voting for the Republican Party in the elections that determine the president of the United States.