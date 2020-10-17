US President Donald Trump joked about immigration from the US if he lost the presidential election in November 2020. Reported by TASS…

According to the American leader, his rival Joe Biden is the worst candidate in the history of the US presidential election. Trump noted that if he loses to Biden, he will have nothing to be proud of and may have to leave the country.

Earlier, Trump said that Biden is inferior in intellectual abilities to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. According to the head of state, the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea have “100 percent sharp minds.” He expressed confidence in the impossibility of the US president being a politician, about whom the same cannot be said.