President Donald Trump ran into a technical problem during a speech to supporters in Pennsylvania, which was broadcast by leading American television channels.

20 minutes after the beginning of the rally, the microphone refused, but a minute later the device started working.

Trump wondered who did it. The politician said that it could not be his rival in the upcoming elections from the Democratic Party, Joseph Biden.

“Do you know who? Hilarious Hillary. I think it might be Hillary, ”Trump joked, which made the audience laugh.

We will remind, the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was a rival of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The day before, during a speech in Arizona, Trump spoke about how he was treated for coronavirus. He stated that he felt like a superman when he took an experimental cocktail of antibodies from COVID-19.