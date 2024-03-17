Former US President Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses the presidential elections scheduled for next November.

“If I don't get elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, that would be the least to say the least,” Trump said.

These statements come days after the former president obtained a sufficient number of delegates to win the Republican Party nomination to run in the presidential race.

For his part, James Singer, spokesman for US President Joe Biden's campaign, accused Trump of doubling his “threats of political violence.”

Singer said, in a statement, that Trump “wants a repeat of January 6, but the American people will suffer another electoral defeat next November.”

Trump had reached the required number of delegates to obtain the Republican Party's nomination to run in the presidential elections, according to a tally conducted by the American networks CNN and NBC after his victory in the primary elections in Washington state. Trump has surpassed the required 1,215 delegates mark and will likely compete with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential elections scheduled for November 5.

Trump's last serious rival in the Republican primary race, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, withdrew from the Republican primary campaign last week.