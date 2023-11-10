Israel must have carte blanche to ”finish the job once and for all”. Former US President Donald Trump said this when he said that Israel ”has to do a better job in public relations, frankly, because the other side is beating it on the public relations front”. During an interview with Univision, Trump also argued that ”there’s a war going on and you’re probably going to have to let this situation end. You’ll probably have to let things go because a lot of people are dying.”

Trump reiterated that the attack would not have happened if he had been president of the United States due to his approach towards Iran. ”We would have had a deal with Iran,” Trump said, adding that ”we actually got along with Iran.”

Meanwhile, one year after the presidential elections in the USA, Trump promises revenge and threatens, once he returns to the White House after the victory he feels in his pocket, to use the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate his adversaries, as has been done with him. “If they do this, and they are already doing it, if they continue to do it, it certainly could happen the other way around,” he added.

“When someone has been president, has done a good job and is popular, he cannot be prosecuted so that others win elections,” he added, thus dismissing the 91 different indictments pending against him at federal and state level for interference elections, appropriation of classified documents and falsification of financial statements.

“They were the ones who let the genie out of the box – he added – if I am president and I see someone who is doing well and beats me, I will say, ‘let’s go and indict him’, so he will be out of the elections”.