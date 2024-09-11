Philadelphia, United States.- Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that Donald Trump is weak on foreign policy and said that military leaders who have worked with the former President have said that he is a “disgrace.”

“It’s well known that Trump is weak on foreign policy and that he admires dictators,” Harris said during the first presidential debate.

“It is well known that he called Russia’s incursion into Ukraine brilliant. It is well known that he exchanged love letters with Kim Jong Un. “Because of that, many military leaders who have worked with you[Trump]have told me that you are a disgrace.”

Addressing the issue of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Vice President insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself, but she clarified that it matters how it does so.

“This war must end immediately and it will end with a ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages,” said Harris, who advocated for a two-state solution. Asked how he would end this conflict, Trump evaded the question and launched into criticism of his Democratic rival. “If I were President, I would not have started it and Russia would not have entered Ukraine. I know Putin very well,” said the former President. “She (Harris) hates Israel. She refused to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Congress because she was at a fraternity party. If she is President, Israel will not exist in two years.” Questioned in the same way about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Trump assured that he would bring the Presidents together to solve the war. “I know (Volodymyr) Zelensky very well and (Vladimir) Putin very well and they respect me. They do not respect Biden, he has not even spoken to Putin in two years,” declared the Republican. “What I will do is I will talk to one, I will talk to the other, I will bring them together. That war would not have happened if I were President.”