Is presidential candidate Donald Trump in financial ruin and no one except his loyal political supporters wants to help him? Or does the businessman have plenty of money, but is he trying to milk that voter base as much as possible with the argument that “the Democrats should keep their hands off my real estate”? What is certain is that Trump's finances have been dominating American news for a week. And he himself keeps sending mixed signals about it.

This Monday, Trump must pay a fine of 454 million dollars (420 million euros) plus interest that he was imposed in February for fraud in his real estate company. Or he must find others to guarantee that fine. If that doesn't work, the New York prosecutor, who convicted him in a civil case for inflating the value of his company, can seize his assets. Letitia James initially had her eye on a golf course north of New York City.

At the same time, Republicans see a large gap between what they have to spend in the upcoming presidential campaign compared to opponent Joe Biden and his Democratic Party.

'Hands off Trump Tower'

Trump, who faces four criminal trials, was found guilty last month of falsifying company documents to lenders. Although he repaid banks' loans, a judge in New York ruled that they could have made hundreds of millions more if Trump had not defrauded them, hence the size of the fine, including interest. The amount must be paid or secured prior to an appeal in the case. Trump is also banned from doing business in New York for three years and is also not allowed to borrow money from local banks there.

In part to gain more control over the Republican Party's coffers, Trump recently replaced the party's board

Last week, Trump sent begging letters to his fans almost daily through his political channels. “I call on a million pro-Trump patriots to help stop the witch hunt.” “The corrupt Biden regime needs to hear the message.” And “hands off Trump Tower” were messages he texted, asking for money to be transferred. Trump's campaign donations and money for his lawsuits are mixed up, but he cannot simply use it to pay fines.

His lawyers claim that Trump's real estate company wrote to about 30 companies in an attempt to arrange the bond, but none would commit. This would indicate that they fear they will never see their money again, partly because of the processes that will follow. According to prosecutor James, they rightly do not trust the value of the real estate that Trump would offer as collateral.

Trump in court in New York early this year. Behind him on the bench, prosecutor Letitia James. Photo Seth Wenig/AFP

Donald Trump, who owes his political success to his image as a successful businessman, would have the capital, but not the liquidity, to pay the fine. His money is tied up in buildings. However, on Friday evening he posted a message on his social medium Truth Social that he has almost half a billion in cash and planned to spend it on the presidential campaign. According to American media, Trump spent around 66 million on his own campaign in 2016 and in 2020 not a cent. He is currently raising campaign funds affiliated with him tens of millions in attorney fees. Trump provided no evidence of his claimed reservations.

Trump, according to the business magazine Forbes worth 2.6 billion. On Friday it was announced that he could soon become three billion dollars richer through the sale of Truth Social, although he will not receive the cash in time for the fine and the value of the site seems to be flattered.

Daughter-in-law in party leadership

The bond issue appears to be primarily a vehicle for Trump and the Republican Party to raise donations. They are far behind the Democrats in that regard. President Biden's re-election fund is said to have $71 million in cash, compared to Trump's $33.5 million. Although money does not have to be decisive in a presidential campaign, as Trump proved in 2016, it offers Biden the opportunity to air many more commercials and build campaign teams in the handful of states where the elections will be decided in November.

In part to gain more control over the Republican Party's coffers, Trump recently replaced the party's board immediately after winning the presidential nomination and dozens of people were fired. The party is now led by Michael Whatley, previously party boss in North Carolina, and daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Immediately after their appointment, they arranged for Trump's legal bills to be prioritized over party spending.

Despite the financial constraints, legal problems and problematic history, Trump is ahead of Biden in most polls.