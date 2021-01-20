The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, was thinking about creating a new political party. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, citing informed sources.

It is specified that he discussed this issue with his assistants and other confidants.

As the newspaper notes, the creation of a new party will require significant investments. At the same time, Trump has a large number of supporters, some of whom were not involved in the politics of the Republican Party before he came to power.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to move to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after the inauguration of the new head of state Joe Biden. At the same time, the president intends to keep some White House employees in his subordination even after the end of his term in office. It is noted that Trump’s neighbors in Florida oppose his move to Mar-a-Lago for permanent residence and are trying to prevent this.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for the afternoon of January 20 (20:00 Moscow time). In particular, Vice President Mike Pence is invited to the event. At the same time, Biden called Trump’s decision not to attend the event as good, as he said earlier.