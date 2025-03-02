Trump is the one who plays World War

Donald Trump accuses Volodimir Zelenski of “playing with the third world war.” In Trump’s head that must sound coherent, since in that head it was Ukraine that invaded Russia. The Ukrainian conflict has brought us a little closer to the final disaster, that is true. But who plays the most World War is Trump himself. You may not even realize.

To the president of the United States, obsessed with television audiences, it seemed necessary, probably, to stage the beginning of the neo -imperialist era. Neither the fierce speech of his vice president JD Vance in Munich, nor his own public compadreos with Vladimir Putin, had exposed the fate of the peoples destined for vassalage.