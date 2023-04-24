Former US president gains strength over Ronald DeSantis to run for party president

Former US President Donald Trump is the favorite candidate of 51% of Republican voters to run for the presidency of the country by the party says search of Wall Street Journal released on Friday (21.Apr.2023). Ronald DeSantis, governor of Florida and another strong name of the acronym, was behind with 38%.

The numbers practically reversed in relation to the last edition of the same survey, in December 2022. DeSantis had 52% of voting intentions for the Republican primaries, against 38% for Trump.

Despite the number, most of the electorate (41%) recognizes that DeSantis would be better able to beat Joe Biden, the current head of the US Executive, in the 2024 elections. .2023), according to the The Washington Post. In 2020, she defeated Trump in the race for the White House.

The governor also leads in the temperament sample: 48% say he has the right personality for the job. AND rated as more conservative by another 37% of respondents. Trump has a slightly lower percentage: 35%.

The politician’s conservatism can be observed in actions ahead of Florida. Example: on Wednesday (April 19), it banned sex education in state schools.

Trump leads in other stratifications. For 53%, he is considered a strong leader. Already 39% say he cares more about voters.

The research of Wall Street Journal polled 600 likely Republican voters April 11-17. It was carried out by Impact Research It is Fabrizio Lee & Associates. Data were collected via phone calls and text messages.

Trump announced on January 28, 2023 his candidacy in the next election. At the time, he held his first campaign events. he said to be “angrier” It is “more committed” than ever.

The former president, however, needs to win an internal vote – the primaries – of the Republican party to be officially considered a candidate. Their early campaigns can be analyzed as an attempt to gain more strength and popularity to guarantee their entry into the electoral race.

When DeSantis ran for governor of Florida in 2018 for the 1st time, Trump supported him. The possibility of an internal race to run for the Republican changed the relationship between the 2.