Home page politics

From: James Warren Davis

Press Split

While the focus in the US election campaign is on the health of Joe Biden, Donald Trump remains surprisingly calm. A problem for the Democrats and the health of the USA.

Hardly anyone can analyze the USA, its politics and the upcoming presidential election better than he can: the American political scientist James W. Davis. He is a proven expert in US politics and international relations and has been teaching in German-speaking countries for decades. He regularly writes for IPPEN.MEDIA about the situation in the USA and the upcoming presidential election.

For two weeks now, there has been only one topic in American domestic politics: Will Joe Biden withdraw from the race? Triggered by the incumbent president’s disastrous performance at the first presidential debate, doubts about the 81-year-old’s ability to Donald Trump to defeat the opposition, but also to lead the country competently for another four years, has not diminished.

Democrats in crisis mode ahead of 2024 US election – doubts about Biden’s health grow

A barely passable prime-time television interview followed by a less than stellar performance at the press conference after the NATO summit in Washington has raised more concerns among those who feared the president had completely lost his way. But at the same time, these appearances have raised more concerns among those who feared another major faux pas.

The President has recovered after describing the President of Ukraine as Wladimir Putin had imagined (he has done similar things, after he named his Vice President Donald Trump in an answer), but the fact that there is an obvious discrepancy between what he thinks and what comes out of his mouth raises legitimate questions about his neurological health.

Donald Trump is surprisingly quiet in the US election campaign for his standards. This could become a problem for the Democrats, analyzes political scientist James Warren Davies. © Montage: Steve Helber/dpa/fkn

Trump’s plans raise questions about US health – Biden’s lapses before US election distract from this

The tragic irony of it all is that his opponent is saying exactly what he thinks and would most likely do if he won a second term. And these statements should raise legitimate questions about the future health of our democracy and economy! The Justice Department? It should be used to prosecute Trump’s political opponents. And this by a man who himself faces numerous charges of political and personal corruption.

The crisis on the border with Mexico? The former commander-in-chief of the armed forces wants to mobilize the National Guard to track down and arrest 10 to 20 million people and then deport them without trial. Unfair trade practices from China? In addition to a flat tariff of 10% on all imported goods, Trump wants to impose a further tariff of 60% on all Chinese imports. This would affect products such as smartphones and medicines, which are among the most imported goods from China. I can hardly imagine that average Americans are prepared to accept price increases on things that are now essential to their daily lives.

Every day we talk about Biden’s health is a day we are not talking about the future health of America!

Trump unusually quiet ahead of 2024 US election – Vice President decision to be made next week

Trump, for his part, has been uncharacteristically quiet since the debates. He has held few campaign rallies and made only a handful of media appearances. One wonders where he gets the self-discipline from. After all, a narcissist will always find it extremely difficult to avoid being the center of attention.

Fortunately, the Democrats That will soon change. Next week, Republicans will meet in the Midwestern city of Milwaukee for their party convention. The big question is who Trump will choose as his vice president. Will he choose a member of the populist MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) wing of the party? Or will he choose someone from the group of more traditional conservatives to unite the party and set an example of new-found moderation?

To person ► James W. Davis, US-American, is one of the most renowned experts on US politics and international relations. ► He studied International Relations at Michigan State University, received his doctorate in political science from Columbia University in 1995 and completed his habilitation at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munichwhere he taught until 2005. ► Since 2005 he has been Professor of International Relations and Director of the Institute of Political Science at the University of St. Gallen. ►Davis is the author of several books and has received numerous scientific awardsincluding visiting professorships and fellowships at renowned institutions.

Biden weakens ahead of US election – Trump is the Democrats’ best weapon

The latter would make sense if he wanted to try to win back the votes of suburban women who were unsettled by the Supreme Court’s overturning of a 50-year-old ruling that guaranteed women’s abortion rights. But the choice would also be risky, as his own base is demanding a federal law that would ban abortion entirely.

But whoever he chooses, Trump will be back in the spotlight. And that’s a good thing! Because as strange as it may sound, Trump is the Democrats’ best weapon at the moment!

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

“Project 2025” after the US election: Trump’s dystopian visions for a second term

Unable to steer the conversation toward their own plans for a second term, Democrats can only benefit from the media’s increased focus on Trump’s dystopian visions. Some of the most frightening of these can be found in “Project 2025,” an action plan drafted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington. Trump claims to have no knowledge of its contents. But the fact that it is with the support of numerous senior members of his government, including many former ministers,suspect that he is not being entirely honest as usual.

Some of the measures supported by Project 2025?

Stopping the expansion of the electricity grid for wind and solar energy.

The abolition of the Ministry of Education.

The official recognition of the Sabbath.

The termination of all federal health programs for LGBTQ+ people. At the same time, the government should declare that heterosexual couples provide the better family structure. The term “sexual orientation” should be banned from federal legislation.

Purging the civil service of impartial officials and installing Trump loyalists to help carry out the other plans.

USA needs “daily dose of Trump” again before US election in 2024

None of these plans will receive the support of a majority of Americans. They are experiencing an unprecedented series of heat waves and droughts this summer, are concerned about declining educational levels across much of the country, value the separation of church and state, see LGBTQ+ rights as a matter of fairness and individual freedom, and expect to meet professional civil servants rather than a squad of unscrupulous party bigwigs in their dealings with the state.

While many of us enjoyed the two-week break, unfortunately the future health of the country requires a return to our daily dose of Trump. (James Warren Davies)