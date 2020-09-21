Donald Trump has again speculated about manipulation of the US election in early November. After talking about a third term in the White House – only two are allowed in the US – he now spoke about a decree to prevent Joe Biden from being elected president at a performance in North Carolina can be.

Literally said Trump: “Maybe I’ll sign a decree so that you can’t have him as your president.” Trump also addressed the event of a loss in the vote. “If I lose to him (Biden), I don’t know what I’ll do. I will never speak to you again, you will never see me again.”

Trump had left it open in the past few weeks whether he would accept an election defeat. “I have to see that,” he replied in an interview.

Trump further insulted Biden as “the stupidest of all candidates”. In addition, Trump reiterated his allegation that Biden is kept artificially fit with drugs. “You give him a big fat syringe in the A ****, then he’ll be fit again for two hours.”

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump also spoke out in favor of a drug test before the first TV duel, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio next Tuesday, September 29th. FoxNews broadcasts the 90 minutes.

Trump also announced that he would like to send a woman to the Supreme Court to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The reason: “I think it should be a woman because I actually like women more than men.” Trump wants to present his candidate on Friday or Saturday.

The appearance on the airfield in North Carolina marks a further tightening of the rhetoric in the election campaign. So far, however, Trump has not brought this strategy very well in the polls. It is USA-wide, but also in the important swing states partly far behind. (Tsp)