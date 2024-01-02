Home page politics

Supporters of Donald Trump violently stormed the parliament building in Washington on January 6, 2021. © Mary Altaffer/POOL AP/dpa

Can Donald Trump run for president again after what happened at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021? Two states have answered no to the question – at least for now.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump is legally defending himself against the decision in the state of Maine to exclude him from the local primary election for the Republican presidential nomination.

Lawyers for Trump filed a formal objection in a Maine court against the state's top election supervisor's decision that the Republican's conduct in connection with the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 disqualified him from being president. Among other things, it argues that the Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is responsible for elections, is biased and has no legal authority to make such a decision. The decision is also based on various errors and is arbitrary.

Colorado verdict

Bellows made her decision public last week, but put it on hold pending Trump's objection. So nothing has been finally decided yet. This also applies to another US state where a similar decision was made: In Colorado, the Supreme Court had also ruled a few days ago that Trump was unsuitable for the office of president because of his role in the storming of the Capitol and therefore could not take part in the primary election. It is expected that Trump will also appeal this. In the end, the Supreme Court in the USA will probably have to clarify the delicate question.

Trump supporters violently stormed the parliament building in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress met there to formally confirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech by claiming that the election victory had been stolen from him through massive fraud. As a result of the riots, five people died. Trump faces charges of attempted election fraud for his actions surrounding the vote. dpa