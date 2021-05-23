ofChristoph Gschossmann shut down

Ex-US President Donald Trump is known for his hearty allegations. Prominent example: He says “China virus” instead of Corona. That could cost him nearly $ 23 million now.

Coronavirus is the same as "China virus" – for many supporters of Donald Trump (74) this assumption is nothing less than a fact. Now the elected US president could be held accountable for this designation, financially. Means: Trump is sued for almost $ 23 million.

But not the People’s Republic of China itself, to which Trump has always assumed sole responsibility for Covid-19, wants to sue the loser in the 2020 US election. They are Trump’s own compatriots, or rather, a very specific part of them. The organization “Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition” (CACRC, Chinese-American Civil Rights Coalition) wants $ 22.9 million from the former US head of state.

Trump always spoke of “China Virus”, “Wuhan Virus” or “Kung Flu”

According to the CACRC, Trump’s remarks have been injurious to Americans of Chinese descent.

The organization is loudly suing him The Hill therefore for defamation and deliberate infliction of emotional distress. The sum comes about because the organization demands one dollar per “Asian American and Pacific Islander” (Americans of Asian descent and people of the Pacific Islands).

Biden’s predecessor Trump had always referred to the corona virus as the “China virus”, “Wuhan virus” or “Kung Flu”. In March 2020, he crossed out the word “Coronavirus” in the text of one of his speeches and replaced it with “Chinese Virus”. CACRC said it was not clear where the virus originally came from. (cg)