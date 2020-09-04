Describes in a bitter reckoning with Donald Trump the US magazine “The Atlantic” the alleged dealings of the US President with US soldiers killed in World War I during a visit to France in 2018.

In the article written by “Atlantic” editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and published on Thursday, Trump rejected the planned tour to a military cemetery near Paris primarily because he feared that his hairstyle could be “disheveled” in the rain.

The US delegation had officially declared at the time that Trump could not visit the cemetery because his helicopter was not ready to take off due to the weather.

In addition to this anecdote, the “Atlantic” report is mainly about Trump’s statements about war veterans.

The magazine refers, among other things, to concurring statements from four Trump confidants who are said to have been present in the discussion about the visit.

Trump, who himself never did military service, is supposed to have said literally: “Why should I visit this cemetery, there are only losers there anyway”.

In another conversation that day, he is said to have called the 1,800 fallen marine soldiers buried in the Aisne-Marne cemetery “idiots” because they had let themselves be killed.

But it doesn’t stop there: According to the “Atlantic” report, Trump revealed historical gaps in knowledge. Accordingly, he asked his co-workers: “Who were the good guys in this war?” The President did not understand that the US was sending soldiers to Europe to support the Allied French.

Trump angrily rejects the report

The White House called the Atlantic report false, claiming the allegations were “disgusting, grotesque and reprehensible lies”. Trump has the highest respect for the military.

The President himself reacted angrily. “If there are really people who made these claims, they are scum and liars,” said the US President of the “Ney York Times” when he returned from a campaign meeting.

“I am ready to swear that I have never said anything like that about our fallen heroes,” Trump said. “What animal would say that?”

Trump’s November 3rd Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that if the allegations in the “Atlantic” article were true, they were “another sign of the disagreement between President Trump and I over the role of President United States are “.

If he wins the presidential election, Biden added, he will “make sure our American heroes know that I stand behind them and will honor their sacrifice – always.” (Tsp)