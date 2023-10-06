Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Split

Donald Trump is said to have discussed internal military matters with an Australian billionaire after his term in office. The explosive details were apparently spread further.

Washington, DC – According to media reports, the former US President Donald Trump spoke to Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt about potentially sensitive information about US nuclear submarines three months after leaving office.

The Republican shared the details at a dinner in his private estate Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida, the broadcaster, among others, reported on Thursday evening (October 5, local time). ABC and the newspaper New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

The Australian billionaire is said to have then spread the details about the submarines. He was questioned by the public prosecutor’s office as part of the ongoing investigation against Trump. ABC reports that an “excited” Trump reportedly “revealed the exact number of nuclear warheads that [US-U-Boote] routinely on board, and how close they can supposedly get to a Russian submarine without being detected.

Donald Trump: Sensitive information stored in private rooms

Trump has to fight legally on several fronts. The republican is accused, among other things, of illegally storing highly sensitive information from his time as US President in private rooms. According to the indictment, these include secret documents containing information about the country’s nuclear capabilities USA and the country’s military emergency plans.

The Federal Police FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022 and confiscated various classified information there. Trump pleaded not guilty at the arraignment in Miami in June. It was the first federal indictment for Trump. The trial is scheduled to start on May 20, 2024.

“President Trump did nothing wrong”

The Australian billionaire’s name does not appear in the indictment in the case. The New York Times According to him, Trump did not show the man any secret material – but did talk about secret information. Pratt then allegedly shared the information about the submarines “within minutes” of learning it.

Dem ABCAccording to the report, Pratt subsequently passed the information on to at least 45 people, including his own staff, journalists, foreign and Australian officials “and three former Australian prime ministers.” According to the reports, it’s not clear whether what Trump told Pratt was accurate. Nevertheless, his employees are said to have asked him not to repeat what he had heard.

Trump himself did not immediately comment on the allegations. However, a spokesman for Trump agreed ABC News: “President Trump has done nothing wrong, he has always insisted on truth and transparency and acted in a correct manner, according to the law.” (skr)