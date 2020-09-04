As President, Donald Trump once did not enter a US military cemetery. According to a media report, the reason is hair-raising – and his behavior even more so at the time.

Washington / Aisle-Marne – US President Donald Trump * has in second World War fallen US soldiers according to a media report as “Loser” designated. During one France trip 2018 Trump have a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne US military cemetery spontaneously rejected at Paris, according to an article in the magazine The Atlantic. The US President said to his staff: “Why should I visit this cemetery? It’s filled with losers. “

In that of Atlantic-Editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg According to the article, Trump rejected the planned visit primarily because he feared that his hairstyle in the rain “disheveled” could be. The US delegation had officially declared at the time that Trump could not visit the cemetery because his helicopter was not ready to take off due to the weather.

Hairstyle more important for Trump than a US military cemetery? – “Disgusting Lies”

In another conversation on the same trip, Trump said more than 1800 US soldiers buried in the Aisne-Marne cemetery as “Jerk” the report goes on to say. Accordingly, there are four witnesses for the statements.

Trump denied the report late Thursday evening after the White House the allegations already as “Disgusting, grotesque and reprehensible lies” had condemned. On the sidelines of a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Trump told journalists: “Someone is making up this horrible story that I didn’t want to go (to the cemetery).” The people who make these claims are “scum and liars,” Trump said . He was ready to “swear that I never said anything like that about our fallen heroes”.

Critics, however, referred to the Slurs Trump’s now deceased Republican Senator John McCain. During the 2016 election campaign Trump had said of one of his biggest internal party critics, who was captured during the Vietnam War, that McCain was “Not a hero” and: “I like people who haven’t been caught”.

Trump with knowledge gaps in history: “Who were the good guys in this war?”

Dem Atlantic-According to the report, Trump should also visit France in 2018 historical knowledge gaps have revealed. Accordingly, he asked his employees: “Who were the good guys in this war?” The President did not understand that the US was sending soldiers to Europe to support the Allied French.

Trump’s Democratic challenger in the November 3rd presidential election *, Joe Bidenwhen stated the allegations in the Atlantic-Articles are true, they are “another sign of how divided President Trump and I are about the role of the President of the United States.” If he wins the presidential election, he will “make sure our American heroes know that I stand behind them and will honor their sacrifice – always,” added Biden. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.