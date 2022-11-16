Trump is running again for the presidency of the United States: “I am a victim. With me America will be great again”

Two years after the defeat against Joe Biden, Donald Trump has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States.

“To make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States,” the 76-year-old former president said from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida resort. The announcement, postponed several times, comes while the counting of the midterm elections is still underway, in which the Republican party reported a result well below expectations. The defeat of many Trump-backed candidates in key elections has prompted part of the Republican party to distance themselves from the tycoon, who in 2016 managed to defeat Hillary Clinton after winning the primary as an underdog. After the first results of the midterm vote came out, which saw Democrats lose their majority in the House of Representatives but keep it in the Senate, historic conservative publications such as Fox News and the New York Post distanced themselves from the former president, while the The Wall Street Journal called him “the man most likely to lead to a defeat of the [partito repubblicano] and the total seizure of power for the progressive left”.

On the other hand, the shares of Ron DeSantis, who has just been re-elected governor of Florida, have risen with a victory that has convinced observers and financiers of the party. The 44-year-old of Italian descent could become Trump’s main rival in the primaries to win the Republican party nomination, after having been a strong supporter of the former president in the past.

According to reports from the New York Times, the haste in announcing the candidacy for the 2024 vote is also due to the need to defend oneself from the multiple investigations opened on his account. As a candidate, the sources of the New York newspaper claim, Trump will be able to argue even more that he is a victim of political persecution.

“I am a victim”, Trump reiterated yesterday, referring to the investigations, which also concern the alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, which culminated in the assault on the seat of Congress, and the management of classified documents seized in his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

In the speech that lasted about an hour, Trump continued to propose his historic slogan “Make American Great Again”. “We will make America rich again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again.”

Trump described himself as the only candidate capable of handing victory to Republicans, describing Biden’s stint in the presidency as “the lull.” To the “pain, hardship, anxiety and despair” caused by the policies of the Democratic administration, Trump instead contrasted his “agenda of national greatness”. “Everyone sees the bad job he has done,” he said of Biden, defined as “the face of the failure of the left and government corruption”, guilty of the failed management of the Afghanistan withdrawal, “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country”. Among the proposals for his second term, Trump cited a term limit for lawmakers, a landing on Mars, a ban on transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports and the death penalty for drug dealers.