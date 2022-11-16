Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Trump wants to become President of the USA again in 2024. In announcing his candidacy, he again made use of some false claims.

Munich – Donald Trump wants to become US President again. The 76-year-old Republican made the announcement during his “big announcement,” which he announced days earlier. He lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, attempting to contest the result with false claims such as an alleged “stolen election” – without success. Trump’s recent speech announcing his candidacy in 2024 was also not free from false claims.

Trump wants to be president again – and uses false claims in his speech

The US broadcaster CNN created an overview of Trump’s several statements that are not true. This includes the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump and his loyal supporters blame the failure of the democratic government. In his speech in Florida, Trump spoke of “possibly the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history”. Lives have been lost, Americans left behind and $85 billion worth of state-of-the-art military equipment given to the Taliban.

However, Trump’s claim about the equipment left behind deviates a huge chunk from the truth. According to CNN, citing the US Department of Defense, military equipment worth $18.6 billion was provided to Afghan security forces between 2005 and 2021. The equipment that fell to the Taliban was valued at just $7.1 billion, with some rendered unusable before the militia took over.

By claiming $85 billion, Trump may have meant the total amount of support for Afghan security forces. Yet only a fraction of that money was spent on military equipment.

US tariffs against China: Measures have been in place for a long time — even before Trump

Again and again Trump boasts about his attitude towards China. In his speech, he claimed that no president before him had demanded “even a dollar” from China. That only changed with his presidency and the tariffs he introduced. A claim he’s wrong again because, according to CNN, tariffs on Chinese products have been in place for more than two decades.

In 2019, the University of Pennsylvania-run website FactCheck, citing the US International Trade Commission, reported that the country made $12.3 billion in profits annually from 2007-2016 from the tariffs. Another detail: The Trump administration’s tariff hikes and the resulting increases in retaliation from major trading partners did not hurt China, but rather the US importers, who had to shoulder the burden. This shows, among other things Studies by the nonprofit research organization National Bureau of Economic Research.

Trump does not see climate change as an acute problem – but US authorities warn

Trump doesn’t think much of climate change and even makes fun of it. In the past, he has repeatedly referred to climate change as a “hoax,” a feint. If it is up to him, it is not an acute problem. He made that clear in his speech in Florida. Some would rather worry about environmental issues than nuclear weapons, it said. Concerns about the environment “may affect us 300 years from now,” CNN quoted the ex-president as saying. “They say the ocean will increase by an eighth of an inch in the next 200 to 300 years,” Trump said.

Wrong again: The US government’s National Oceanic Administration expects a rise of 0.25 to 0.3 meters on US shores between 2020 and 2050. According to the agency, this corresponds to the rise of 100 years earlier, i.e. from 1920 to 2020. In addition, climate change is already affecting the United States. In a report last year, the US Department of Defense warned that the effects of climate change would increase existing risks and create new security challenges for US interests.

Gas price also part of Trump’s misstatements — “it’s going to get worse”

Trump also used misleading statements when it came to the price of fuel. During his tenure, the price of gasoline was $1.87 per gallon (3.79 liters). “Now it’s five, six, seven and eight dollars and it’s going to get worse,” Trump said. But this is at least half the truth. At the peak of the pandemic, the price of gasoline actually did show up at $1.87 for a brief period, but that later rose to $2.39 on the last day of Trump’s administration, the American Automobile Association told CNN.

A look at the current situation with the gas price also reveals Trump’s false statements. The national average is $3.76, according to the Automobile Association, not $5, $6, $7, or $8 as Trump claims. In California, where gasoline is the most expensive, the price is $5.42 – so even there you don’t get the high amounts mentioned by the ex-president.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is fierce View photo gallery

Rocket impact in Poland: Trump speaks out – again with false claims

Even with regard to the missile impact in Poland, Trump did not hold back with false claims and statements. A missile “that may have been launched by Russia” landed on Polish territory 50 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border, he said, while the US government has been cautious about public statements and nobody accused before there was more information.

The claim of “50 miles” is simply wrong, because in reality the rockets landed only 4 miles (approx. 6.4 kilometers) from the border. At the time of Trump’s speech, it was not entirely clear who fired the missiles and why they landed in Poland. Trump also claimed people were “freaking out” about the incident. However, the situation has calmed down again after the suspicion has been confirmed that it is about Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles that accidentally landed in Poland. (bb)