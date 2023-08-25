And “CNN” reported that Trump, Drew Finding, was replaced by attorney Stephen Sado, and the network stated that Sado submitted papers, Thursday morning, to officially represent the former president in the case.

Sadow is an Atlanta-based attorney, whose profile indicates that he is a special counsel to VIPs, specializing in high-profile legal defense.

With this decision, Trump adds a lawyer who had previously challenged the (RICO) law related to corruption cases in Georgia, according to which Trump and the 18 defendants are being tried.

And CNN reported, quoting a source close to Trump, that the latter’s decision was not related to Findling’s performance. Another informed source said Sado is “the best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.”

“I have been appointed to represent President Trump in the case of Fulton County, Georgia. And the president should not have been charged at all.

He added in a statement that he (Trump) is innocent of all charges against him.. We look forward to dismissing the case, or, if necessary, to an unbiased and open jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions aimed at furthering or serving the aspirations and careers of the president’s political opponents have no place in our judicial system.