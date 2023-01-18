Ivana’s intention was to leave a property to her ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her, but President Donald Trump, who participated in her funeral, did not receive anything from the estate.

According to “Forbes”, the most prominent asset of Ivana’s property is a townhouse in New York City, located half a block from Central Park.

Another beneficiary is Dorothy Carey, who worked with the Trump family for years as a nanny and then an assistant to Ivana.

And Carey’s share was an apartment in Florida worth more than a million dollars.

Ivana left all of her clothes to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, with the exception of the fur garments, which she directed to be sold with the proceeds going to her children.

The Internal Revenue Service allows anyone to inherit $12 million tax-free, but the government takes up to 40 percent of more than that.

According to Forbes, the total estate taxes could reach $8.7 million.

The estate also includes some foreign property, and two years ago Ivana gave another property in Saint-Tropez to her friend, Evelyn Gallet, who is not famous.