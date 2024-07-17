Trump is now a martyr. And if he loses, the US risks civil war

The images of theattack on former president Donald Trump during a rally in Pittsburgh have gone around the world and have already entered history. It is still difficult to assess the true extent of the effects of what happened on the presidential election campaign. But it is certain that it was a crucial turning point in the challenge to Joe Biden. “They will make him a saint and a martyr. Until now he was a disturbing character. Instead now he is the victim of an attack and will give an opening speech to the world”. This is the comment for Affaritaliani.it by the historian and political scientist Aldo Giannuli. Which continues without hiding some doubts: “The images were Hollywood blockbusters. Ambiguity in the behavior of the attacker but also of the police”. Now the United States looks like a powder keg: “If Trump is not elected, a civil war could break out”. The interview.

“Trump Attack, a Hollywood Blockbuster”

“The image is that of a Hollywood blockbuster, with a great photographer who has already won the Pulitzer Prize who strangely finds himself on site and who immediately takes an iconic photo in which there is Trump with his face streaked with blood raising his fist with a large American flag waving behind him. I can’t imagine a more Hollywood film than this”, comments Aldo Giannuli. The political scientist is convinced that we must not confuse clues with evidence. “Clues are doubtful and doubt never proves anything. But at the same time we must also avoid the opposite, that is, ignoring everything that doesn’t add up, cleaning up all the problematic aspects and accepting the official version.”

What doesn’t add up about the behavior of Trump’s attacker

At present, what is known about the attacker is that “he could be a madman who perhaps thought he could go down in history and become a great figure.” However, this may not be the only option to consider. “It is strange in itself that a boy who is registered on the Republican electoral lists is paying attention to his party’s candidate,” adds Giannuli.

So what would be the reason for this gesture? “The attacker was far right. Maybe Trump was not right enough for him?” Another aspect that should not be underestimated is the consequences that come from trying to attack the life of a person of Trump’s caliber. “Anyone who carries out an attack like that knows that the biggest risk if you shoot from a terrace is being caught by snipers who are there to protect the politician who is giving the rally.” The most rational thing to do would be to run away before being targeted. “Thomas Crooks, on the other hand, for some unknown reason, continued to shoot, killing a poor man who was in the middle of the square.. It is not clear what political and symbolic value it could have had for him”, continues the political scientist.

Attack on Trump, the “non-linear” behavior of the police

Not only is the attacker’s behavior ambiguous. The behavior of the police also has gray areas. “Someone had reported the presence of a person armed with a rifle. And nothing was done in advance.” This, according to the professor, is not linear behavior. “There are doubts and they need to be investigated. Even if we probably won’t get anywhere anyway.”

Another relevant aspect – and it has been seen in other cases of well-known attacks – is that the interest of the armed forces should have been to wound the attacker and then try to interrogate him. “In this case, instead, they killed him immediately. Depriving the investigation of the opportunity to question him. And this is also a recurring but illogical behavior. Which leaves many doubts”.

“Either Trump wins or there could be a civil war”

And now what will happen? “They will make Trump a saint and martyr. He will now make an opening speech to the world and will play the part of a reassuring figure. Up until now Trump was a disturbing character. Instead now he is the victim of an aggression that opens up to the world”. For Giannuli, there are two hypotheses that open up from this scenario. “Either Trump gets elected – and this is expected – or Biden gets elected and this means the beginning of a civil war immediately after”. Trump supporters may not be able to tolerate another defeat. “If four years ago, supporters unleashed riots on Capitol Hill because they did not recognize the election results, imagine what could happen after an electoral campaign of this type, culminating in the attempt on the candidate’s life”. It is therefore difficult to understand how it could end, but what is clear is that we are faced with “a very dangerous situation.”

US instability could create a ripple effect

President Biden immediately expressed solidarity with his political opponent. He tried to calm the waters by saying that political violence cannot be normalized under any circumstances. A forced move, according to Professor Giannuli. “He had to say this. But this will have no effect and everyone will continue to consider him a hypocrite.. It was a forced mechanism”. Could there be risks of further attacks during this election campaign? “We must remember that the scenario is not only internal to the United States. We are talking about the world’s greatest power. The deadline for arrival is January because until then Biden remains in office. In a situation like this, with an American president so weak, there is a risk that disasters could be unleashed elsewhere as well”says Giannuli. We must therefore be careful because it would be the right moment for all those who seek to create havoc in the most diverse parts of the world. “A collapse of the United States is a factor of unpredictability. It is a damn dangerous situation”.

The negative records of the Biden vs Trump clash

Two controversial figures, ineffective debates, Biden who is not considered capable of sustaining a second term. What will actually remain of these elections? Certainly not the contents. “The electoral programs do not exist because both of them speak of very generic banalities,” comments Giannuli. This campaign will however be remembered for a series of records, especially negative ones.The United States, the young country par excellence, which is reduced to having a confrontation between two eighty-year-olds, both of them decocted in different ways”. What could remain of these presidential elections is anything but positive. “The confrontation between the two candidates is not exactly the best way for the United States to get out of this dangerous situation,” concludes the historian.