From: Jana Staebener

Is Donald Trump to blame for the harsh tone in the US election? An expert refutes this assumption and explains what is behind the phenomenon of “negative advertising”.

“Vicious and stupid”: With these words Donald Trump insulted Kamala Harris in an interview on Monday (22 July). Since Joe Biden’s withdrawal, it is considered likely that the US Vice President will run for the Democrats in the US election in November. Harris is already lashing out at Republican Trump at appearances in Wisconsin. “I know men like Trump,” she says, indirectly comparing him to fraudsters and criminals.

Is Trump setting the tone in this US election campaign? “Not really,” says Andrew Selepak BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIAHe is a social media professor at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.

What role “negative advertising” plays in the US election

Trump has abolished the “fake politeness” in American politics, where political opponents politely shake hands even though they actually hate each other. “But in the end it’s just negative advertising,” says Selepak. Instead of advertising how great and suitable you are, this “negative advertising” is about making your political opponent look bad.

“Negative advertising is deeply rooted in the US political system,” says Selepak. This is also because communication science originated in America. “Negative advertising already existed in 1800, when Thomas Jefferson described his rival John Adams as abhorrent,” says Selepak.

It is “completely normal” that Donald Trump about Biden, he says he is the “worst president ever.” And who in turn calls him a “convicted criminal.” “Such statements are not intended to convince voters, but to deter undecided voters from voting at all.”

US professor on insults in the US election campaign: “That’s when it gets dangerous”

According to the expert, social media makes the difference. In the past, US voters did not hear all insults, but only those that were reported in the newspapers. “Today, if a politician says negative things about his opponent on social media, it goes unfiltered to millions of people,” says the social media expert. “That creates more negativity.”

How dangerous is this negativity? This can be seen in the attempted assassination of Trump, says Selepak. “When insults escalate, it eventually leads to us comparing politicians like Trump to Hitler. The problem: When we put someone on that level, it suddenly becomes a matter of life and death,” explains the expert.

As soon as people think that it is the end of democracy, the end of the country, the end of society, when a candidate like Trump wins against Harris (that’s what the first polls say)“then it becomes dangerous.” A person who is “perhaps not mentally balanced” could then say: “We cannot risk an election,” said the expert. “I hope that we have now recognized the danger associated with negative advertising in its most extreme form. In a country with 333 million inhabitants, there are some mentally unbalanced people.”