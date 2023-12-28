DThe highest electoral authority in the US state of Maine has excluded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump from taking part in the primaries for next year's US presidential election. Maine's secretary of state, Democrat Shenna Bellows, ruled that Trump incited an insurrection when he spread false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and then urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to stop lawmakers from voting to confirm.

However, Bellows suspended her decision pending a ruling by the Maine Supreme Court on the matter.

The election authority's decision makes Main the second state after Colorado to expel the former president for his role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Courts in the state of Michigan, however, decided differently.

Trump's opponents in several states are citing the 14th Amendment to the Federal Constitution, which dates back to the Civil War. It prohibits people from holding office if they have committed “insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to the United States. Trump's critics see his involvement in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as proven.

Two courts are currently dealing with Trump's role in the incident, one at the federal level and one at the state level. However, formal charges of “insurrection” have not yet been brought against him. In the end, the decision on Trump's candidacy could rest with the US Supreme Court in Washington.