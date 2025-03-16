Trump is not a man of peace

Surely there are dozens of recommended articles and books that talk about bad leaderthat with threats and lies tries to earn respect and authority that does not achieve with education, knowledge and emotional intelligence. In any Internet search engine there are hundreds of easily localizable items that talk about the bad leaders who lie and threaten, the so -called toxic leaders or chiefs. Among them I liked their simplicity that talks about the signs that help us identify when we are facing one of those toxic leaders. Among the key points to recognize it, he indicates that they are punitive and narcissistic leaders, who have favorites and like to generate divisions, who seek to cause chaos and sow distrust and are very emotional and inconsistent, disruptive. The author is a Ronald E. Riggio, April 2023 and does not refer to any political leadership.

However, this brief description is clear enough to identify Trump with this label. These almost two months of Trump government confirm that it is a bad leader who is not only a bad boss, but is harmful to the rest, that his leadership poisons. It is true that this portrait seems to serve as little for practical purposes, however, I think it is worth naming and identifying it and, as we do in judicial procedures, we begin to gather documentary evidence that the president of the United States – inspiration for Santiago Abascal – exercises leadership that is toxic and dangerous for citizenship, economy, democracy, the state of well-being.