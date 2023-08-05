Minutes after the revelation of the latest criminal case against Donald Trump, they were already showing off in the webshop of his campaign site on Tuesday. T-shirts with ‘I support Trump’, underneath the date ‘August 1, 2023’. “There is no better way to show that YOU stood with the President on EVERY bogus indictment than with your very own Limited Edition”I STAND WITH TRUMP‘-shirt,” read the accompanying text. Price: $ 47, although buyers can tick a higher amount.

The ex-president immediately tried to capitalize electorally and financially on the latest indictment against him. This was filed in Washington on Tuesday and focuses on his attempts to cling to power after his 2020 ballot box defeat. After the two cases opened earlier this year in New York (for concealed hush money to a mistress) and Florida (for his handling of state secret documents), these are the most serious charges against him to date.

Trump is now charged with a total of 78 offenses in the three separate trials. A fourth case, in Georgia, can follow at any time: the crush barriers for the court in Atlanta have already been set up. If he is found guilty of all crimes, he can go to prison for 561 years, Trump himself reported in a begging email on Wednesday.

Legally, Trump’s position looks increasingly tense, but politically he confirmed his continued dominance over his party this week. Most of his party members also appear to give great credence to Trump’s musing, in 2016, that “I could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and I wouldn’t lose a voter.”

Surveys also largely support that claim. A large majority of the Republican electorate believes Trump when he claims that all affairs are a left-wing witch hunt to thwart him. This sentiment is less strong among academically educated and well-earning Republicans, but Trump remains a favorite for 2024 among them as well.

Republican rivals in splits

It forced his rivals in the Republican primary race — which kicks off for real later this month with a first televised debate — in a nigh on impossible position. They had to take advantage of this new indictment without alienating Trump’s most loyal fans. A split that they have to endure for months to come.

Many therefore chose to criticize the indictment, the judiciary or the FBI, but to leave the suspect unnamed. Some also pledged to pardon Trump if they become president. And many started talking about Hunter Biden, the president’s son who has his own legal troubles from which Trump’s case should divert attention.

Governor Ron DeSantis – now number 2 in many polls, albeit dozens of points behind Trump – argued that his rival in the capital will never get a fair trial. “Washington DC is a swamp and it is unfair to stand trial before a jury that stems from that swamp mentality.” As president, he said, he would “stop the use of government as a weapon, replace the FBI director, and restore equality before the law for every citizen.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who appears in the indictment as a crucial witness for the prosecution, attacked his old boss a little more bravely. He read evidence that Trump was “unfortunately surrounded by a bunch of crazy lawyers who kept telling him whatever his itchy ears wanted to hear.” Twenty-four hours later, Pence backtracked somewhat: in conversation with donors, he expressed the wish that justice had left a decision about Trump “up to the American people.”

Trump also declared himself innocent on this charge on Thursday. His defense seems to be focused on not letting 23 jurors from progressive Washington decide his fate. He would much rather put that in the hands of all eligible Americans in the presidential election of November 5, 2024. In the meantime, he can use his prosecution to collect millions in donations from his supporters, not least to pay all the lawyer bills.

Slow down and train

Prosecutor Jack Smith said this week that he is aiming for a “speedy trial” and his indictment seems to be tailored to that. Six suspected accomplices were reported, but not (yet) charged. There was also no charge for “aiding or aiding an insurgency.” The House investigative committee that investigated last year’s Capitol storming recommended a prosecution on that basis. Smith seems to have shied away from this difficult-to-prove offense.

While Smith wants to hurry, Trump’s lawyers will slow down and delay. American legal mills turn notoriously slow anyway. And with all the trial dates that he already has in his agenda, Trump must partly campaign from the court. Certainly if he should have won the nomination sometime in the spring, his lawyers will argue that this is practically impossible and that all matters should be taken to the ballot box.

For Trump, that would open up an attractive prospect. If he wins the presidency, he may at least have federal cases against him shut down by a new Attorney General nominated by himself. Another option – which has never been tested against the constitution – is that he pardons himself as president.

Another motive for Trump to have this new criminal case served only after the election is that he appears to be the most electorally vulnerable. The hush money affair is already two races ago and in the state secrets case he introduces himself as a slob who had no ill will with the documents in his possession anyway.

Swearing in prison?

Every American has seen the television images of the Capitol storming. And when the House committee presented its final report on “January 6” late last year, Trump’s popularity dipped in the weeks that followed. A media-covered lawsuit against the ex-president for his botched power grab could have a similar effect, especially among moderate Republicans and floating independent voters whom he has yet to win over.

But even if Trump runs out of time next year (read: before an election or the inauguration is sentenced), he would still have options for escape. On the pro-Trump news blog Breitbart the scenario was outlined this week in which “Trump is already in jail, or jail, wins the election, the Supreme Court president swears him into office in jail, Trump pardons himself and walks out.”