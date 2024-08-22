Washington.– Former President Donald J. Trump offered a glowing assessment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday amid reports that he is ending his troubled independent presidential campaign and is considering endorsing him.

Both will be in Arizona on Friday, fueling speculation that an alliance is brewing between the two men, who have long been friendly but sparred on social media months ago.

Trump, who appeared on “Fox and Friends,” a show he frequently attends, welcomed the prospect Thursday morning.

“As you know, he is a different person, he is very intelligent and a good person,” Trump said. “If he supports me, I would be honored, he really knows what is right.”

Trump’s praise for Kennedy is a far cry from his comments in April, when he wrote a series of comments on social media calling Kennedy “a Democrat plant” and “a radical left-wing liberal” as polls began to show an overlap in his base of supporters.

Before that, Democrats harbored heightened concerns that Kennedy could be a problem after his brief primary challenge against President Biden.

Trump’s conversation with the Fox morning show hosts came after two nights of the Democratic Convention in Chicago, where party luminaries portrayed the former president as a threat to democracy who put his personal interests above those of the country.

Trump attacked Tim Walz, calling him “a lowlife” and mocking his experience as a high school football coach.

Trump also accused the Biden-Harris administration, without evidence, of manipulating employment figures to make its economic record look better than it really is.

His comments echoed his line of attack during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, when the Labor Department announced that a review of employment figures found the U.S. economy had added about 818,000 fewer jobs in 2023 and early 2024 than it had previously reported.

“They defrauded the people of our country with the jobs numbers,” he said on Fox.