Trump on his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / GETTY IMAGES /

Last year, Donald Trump accused Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, of being “a vindictive and horrible person.” In fact, Nancy is not, but Trump is. His resentment begins to become one of the main concerns as the elections approach. He has already hinted that if he loses, something that seems increasingly likely, although not certain, he will not accept the results. No one knows what chaos, maybe even violence, …