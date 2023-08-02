Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was indicted this Tuesday by a grand jury for trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, in which he lost against the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.

The court brief singles out former president for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to threaten the rights of others, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding before Congress, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Local media announced that the former president must appear before the Washington court next Thursday at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The charges are the result of the investigation that has been going on since 2021 for the assault on the Capitol, which took place on January 6 of that year.and in which supporters of the former Republican president tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Congress.

According to The Washington Post, the accusation consists of 45 pages in which it is indicated that Although Trump lost the last presidential election, “he was determined to stay in power.”

The new accusation was expected several days ago. In fact, two weeks ago Trump told his social network that he had received a letter from the prosecution suggesting that he would probably be criminally charged for the assault on the Capitol.

And, this same Tuesday, Trump had announced that he would be charged at 5:00 p.m. local time, just minutes before the local media released the charges.

“I heard that deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, will release another false indictment against his favorite president, me, at 5:00 a.m.),” Trump said on his platform.

And he added: “Why didn’t they do this 2 and a half years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Lack of fiscal ethics!”

The other cases against the former president

Trump is currently the favorite candidate, according to polls, to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. A new accusation against him would not prevent the former president from attending the elections.

Prosecutor Smith, appointed as a special prosecutor for the Justice Department, is leading the investigation against Trump for his involvement in the 2021 assault on the Capitol and also for the classified papers found in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

For that second cause, in Florida, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges for taking boxes full of classified documents to his Florida mansion when he left the White House in January 2021.

In addition, the former president was indicted in March in New York for the alleged illegal payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign in exchange for her silence about the “affair” they had ten years earlier, and another case is open in Georgia about his efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in that southern state in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, 77, lost the 2020 election to Biden but did not admit the result of the vote, denounced false voter fraud and pressured officials to reverse the result.

