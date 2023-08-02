How did you feel about the content of this article?

Home of the US Department of Justice, whose investigations led to two Trump indictments in less than two months | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was indicted by a federal jury this Tuesday (1st) in the case of alleged actions to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, when he was defeated by Joe Biden.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation found Trump’s alleged actions to try to change the result of the 2020 election, which includes possible responsibilities for the riots on January 6, 2021, when several supporters of the then president invaded the Capitol, seat of the federal Legislature of the United States, when a session of Congress was held to ratify Biden’s victory.

According to a document seen by CNN, Trump was indicted on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official procedure; and conspiracy against legal rights.

If convicted, Trump could be barred from running in the 2024 presidential election, to which he is a pre-candidate by the Republican Party: the US Constitution determines that “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” cannot hold the presidency or any other federal elective office in the country .

A poll published on Tuesday by The New York Times showed the current US president, the Democrat Joe Biden, and Trump tied for next year’s elections, with 43% of the voting intentions each.

This is Trump’s third indictment since leaving office. In June, he was indicted, also at the federal level, in the case of confidential documents that he would have taken to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), after leaving the presidency.

In April, he was indicted by a Manhattan court on charges related to an alleged payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an affair between the two that occurred ten years earlier.