After months of ambiguity, the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, clarified this Monday his position on the right to abortion and has appeared more moderate than he had previously suggested regarding an issue that is emerging as one of the great fields of controversy. battle in the electoral fight for the presidency of the United States next November. Instead of supporting the ban throughout the national territory, as he had hinted, he now declares himself in favor of letting each State decide, and also supports exceptions to the veto in certain cases.

In a video posted on his social network, Truth Social, the former president seems to point out that his new moderation, which distances him from the anti-abortion groups that make up a key part of his electoral base, is the result of an electoral calculation. Trump emphasizes the importance of the issue as one of the big issues that can decide voting intentions next November. It is considered that the end of federal protections for the right to abortion, after the Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed that freedom since 1973, was one of the decisive factors for the Republican Party to receive much worse results than he expected in the midterm elections that year.

“In this matter, you should do what your heart tells you. But remember, we must also win elections to restore our ideology and, in fact, save our country, which is currently, and very sadly, a nation in decline,” the tycoon points out in the video.

“My opinion now is that we have abortion where everyone wants it, and from a legal point of view the States will determine it by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both,” said the candidate to return to the White House. . “And what they decide must become the law of that territory.”

The Republican candidate claims to support the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or protection of the mother's life. Having previously hinted that he would support a US-wide ban on abortion beyond fifteen weeks, he has now avoided specifying whether he would support that type of veto and, if so, from how many weeks.

But the former president takes credit for the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling, recalling that it was his selection of very conservative judges that made it possible for federal protection of the right to abortion to disappear after half a century of validity. “The fifty-year battle over Roe v. Wade left federal hands and entered the hearts, minds, and ballots of people in every state. It was something remarkable. “Now it is up to the States to do the right thing.”

In his message, Trump also expresses his support for the availability of in vitro fertilization, which the Alabama Supreme Court had endangered in that State by determining that embryos are children and, as such, are entitled to the same protections.