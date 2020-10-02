US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have had a corona test after a close adviser tested positive for the virus. Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening (local time) that Hope Hicks was infected. “She tested positive,” said Trump. “We spend a lot of time with her.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Trump expects to get his result later that evening or Friday morning. “In the meantime we will start our quarantine process,” wrote the 74-year-old on Twitter after the interview.

The longer the American public waits for the results of the tests, the more speculation increases. Because: The quick test that the White House requires from all external visitors usually takes 15 minutes. With a look at Trump’s Twitter frequency, it therefore seems strange that even hours after Hope Hicks became known, none of it has leaked out.

If there were a negative result, according to the rapid test, Donald Trump and his wife Melania would not have been infected, the US President would have long since announced this to the excited public. Either way: A quick test result is not the most reliable, so it is also possible that the President is waiting for the results of tests that take a little longer.

At the same time, if the result is negative, the presidential couple should still go into self-quarantine, as is prescribed. A second test could come to a different result.

There is already talk in the American media that this could be a potential threat to national security: Vice President Mike Pence must absolutely stay away from Trump. Another suspicion is that the challenger in the November 3rd presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, may have been in danger in the TV duel last Tuesday.

In the TV duel, Trump had made fun of Biden, who always wore a huge mask.

For example, Trump repeatedly urges journalists to remove their mouthguards when they ask him a question. The president belongs to the risk group simply because of his age – he is 74 years old. Biden is three years older.

Hope Hicks is the closest person to the president known to be infected. Photo: Leah Millis / REUTERS

There have been corona infections in the Trump area before. However, Hicks is the closest person to the president known to be infected. According to matching media reports, Hicks traveled to Cleveland with Trump on Tuesday in the Air Force One presidential plane for the TV debate, where Trump met his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. On Wednesday, she traveled to Minnesota for an election campaign appearance.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump suggested that Hicks could have been infected by members of the military or police officers. “They come to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we did a really good job for them, you get close and things happen,” Trump said. “I was surprised to hear about Hope, but she is a very warm person towards you and she knows that there is a risk, but she is young.” You couldn’t just say: “Stay away, stay away”, said Trump.

The White House initially made no changes to the president’s schedule for Friday. Before an election campaign appearance in Florida in the evening (local time), a phone call is planned at noon with seniors who are particularly at risk in the Corona crisis

In photos from Wednesday, Hicks was seen at the Joint Base Andrews military airfield outside the presidential helicopter Marine One in close proximity to Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Neither of them wore mouth and nose protection.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, said on Thursday evening when asked: “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works for him and the American people very seriously.” The current CDC guidelines and proven measures to reduce the risk of infection are being followed, the statement said.

Trump usually does not wear a mask in public. The White House justified this with the fact that the president and his entourage were regularly tested for the corona virus. Trump’s spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, described wearing masks in June as a “personal choice” and pointed out that she was regularly tested.

White House employees had known that Hicks had been infected since Wednesday evening, reported the New York Times. Bloomberg reported that she was not doing well in Minnesota and was quarantined in Air Force One during the return flight.

At the beginning of May it became known that the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, had become infected. White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive in late July.

The corona pandemic is still not under control in the USA. More than 7.2 million infections have been detected since the pandemic began. More than 207,000 people died. (Tsp, dpa)