Manchester (agencies)

Donald Trump won the Republican primary elections in New Hampshire yesterday, putting him closer to clinching the party's nomination ticket for the elections scheduled for November in an exceptional repetition of the showdown against President Joe Biden.

The results of counting about 90% of the votes showed Trump leading by 11 percentage points, but his only remaining competitor, Nikki Haley, confirmed that she would continue in the race until the end.

In a resounding speech after the victory, Trump, 77, attacked Haley and said that when the primaries reach her home state of Carolina, “we will win easily.”

In his speech, he again warned against immigration and repeated that the 2020 elections were stolen from him.

Haley, 52 years old, acknowledged her defeat against Trump, and said in front of a crowd of her supporters in the state located in the northeastern United States, “This race is not over yet,” considering that the Democrats “know that Trump is the only Republican in this country that Joe Biden can defeat.” ».

Despite achieving his second victory after easily grabbing the ballot in Iowa last week, which almost guaranteed him the party's nomination ticket, Trump maintained his right-wing rhetoric without any indication of his appeal to the moderates who supported Haley.

Biden responded to the victory by saying: “It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.”

He added in a statement, “My message to the country is that the risks could not be higher. Our democracy, our individual freedoms, our economy, are all at stake.”

Amid the huge turnout for voting in New Hampshire, Haley was hoping for a big surprise, but American radio stations quickly predicted her defeat when the first results appeared. Trump maintained his lead in national polls despite two impeachment decisions and four criminal trials awaiting him since leaving the White House.

While Haley doubted his mental abilities, surveys indicated that her efforts would not hinder his progress much.

“I think it has become a race between two people, between Trump and Biden,” said election campaign expert and former member of Trump’s transition team, Keith Nahigian.

New Hampshire was a more supportive arena for Haley than in other states, and it will be difficult for her to make progress in February and win in South Carolina.

Trump won a landslide victory in the first Republican primary ballot in Iowa last week, while Haley came in third place by a wide margin.

The field of candidates, which was crowded with 14 candidates, shrank, limiting the competition to only two candidates, following the withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday after coming in second place in Iowa.

No Republican candidate in the history of the United States has ever won the primary elections in the first two states and did not ultimately obtain his party's nomination.